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US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific

The US military's SOUTHCOM conducted a strike in the Eastern Pacific on a vessel engaged in narco-trafficking, killing three "narco-terrorists" with no US casualties.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published May 06,2026
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US MILITARY STRIKES SUSPECTED DRUG VESSEL IN EASTERN PACIFIC

The US military carried out a strike Tuesday on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the command said on the US social media platform X.