New species of big-lipped koala identified in Western Australia

Researchers in Australia have identified a new extinct species of koala with "large, mobile lips" after re-examining fossils in a Perth museum.



A team led by Kenny Travouillon, curator of Mammals at the Western Australian Museum, found that fossils long assumed to belong to the modern species of koala, or Phascolarctos cinereus, actually belong to a previously unknown separate species, named Phascolarctos sulcomaxilliaris.



The discovery was made after scientists re-examined a fossil skull from Moondyne Cave in Margaret River, some 300 kilometres south of Perth.



"The fossil displayed characteristics we don't see in modern koalas, which prompted further investigation," Travouillon said.



Researchers analyzed dozens of bones from fossil specimens in the museum's collection, comparing skulls, teeth and postcranial bones with skeletons of modern koalas from Australia's east coast. They found that there were clear differences between the remains of the western specimens and those found in the south-east of the country.



"Deep grooves in the cheekbone housed a large facial muscle, suggesting the animal may have had unusually large, mobile lips, possibly for manipulating eucalyptus leaves, or maybe to flare its nostrils to enhance its sense of smell and detect food from greater distances," Travouillon said.



"Its skeleton was likely less agile than modern koalas and may have spent less time moving between trees."



According to the findings, Phascolarctos sulcomaxilliaris disappeared around 28,000 years ago. "This timing aligns with a major late



