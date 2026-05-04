US DIRECTS SHIPS TO TRANSIT STRAIT OF HORMUZ THROUGH OMANS TERRITORIAL WATERS

The US Navy on Monday directed vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz to route through Oman's territorial waters south of the Traffic Separation Scheme, warning that the main shipping lane remained extremely hazardous due to sea mines that had not been fully surveyed or cleared.

The US Naval Forces Central Command advisory urged ships to contact Omani authorities on VHF channel 16, given anticipated traffic volume, and encouraged operators to carefully review risk assessments before attempting transit.

The guidance came as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the strait in support of "Project Freedom," Washington's initiative to escort neutral vessels out of the waterway, US Central Command said.

Iranian state media claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a US warship with two missiles during the operation. The US military rejected the claim outright, saying no navy vessels had been hit and that forces were continuing to support "Project Freedom" and enforce the naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation against Israel and US Gulf allies, as well as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The US formally announced a naval blockade on April 13.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.