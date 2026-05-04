Europe needs '360-degree vision' for security amid regional instability: EU Council chief

European Council President Antonio Costa stressed on Monday the need for a "360-degree vision" for Europe's security amid mounting geopolitical challenges.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin following the 8th meeting of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Costa said the continent must adapt to an increasingly complex environment where instability in neighboring regions directly affects its own safety, economy, and energy supply.

"In the current geopolitical context, it is increasingly clear that our continent needs a 360º degree vision for its security. Meeting here, in Armenia, in the South Caucasus, so close to the Middle East-it is a stark reminder that war in Europe's neighborhood has a direct impact on our common security, our energy supply and our economy," he said.

Costa underlined that Europe's approach should be rooted in multilateral cooperation, emphasizing the role of the United Nations and adherence to international law.

He described the gathering as "historic," pointing to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's participation via video conference as a sign of diplomatic engagement in the region.

"That means this summit will forever be remembered as a summit of peace in the Caucasus-brought about by brave political choices and patient diplomatic efforts," he said.

Costa stressed that lasting peace and stability must be built on resilient democratic institutions and stronger economic cooperation among neighboring countries.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, he reiterated that support for Ukraine remains a central priority.

"The European Union will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a sustainable, just, and lasting peace, in full respect of Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said, adding that advancing Kyiv's EU accession process by opening the first negotiation cluster should happen "as soon as possible."