5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southern Mexico on Monday, according to the country's National Seismological Service.

The tremor occurred at 09.19 am local time (1519GMT), with its epicenter located 24 kilometers (15 miles) west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca state. The agency reported a depth of 9 kilometers.

According to preliminary readings, the magnitude was 6.

The US Geological Survey recorded slightly different parameters. USGS put the magnitude at 5.7. The American agency calculated a depth of 22.2 kilometers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the country's civil defense coordinator informed her that there had been no immediate reports of damage or loss of life as a result of the earthquake.