Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight drone strikes

Local residents observe smoke rising above buildings following a recent drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar region on April 29, 2026, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (AFP)

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of carrying out overnight drone strikes that killed two people.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's border region of Belgorod, said two people aged 15 and 18 were killed in the village of Volchya Aleksandrovka, about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Ukraine border.

He said the two were killed in a drone attack and expressed condolences over their deaths.

Meanwhile, the operational headquarters of the southern Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at the sea terminal in the town of Tuapse, situated on the Black Sea coast.

"There were no casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene," the statement said, adding that emergency services have been dispatched to extinguish the fire at the site.

The sea terminal and oil refinery in the town have been targeted in a series of drone strikes in recent weeks.

A regional state of emergency was declared by local authorities on Wednesday after the Tuapse refinery was hit in another drone strike, causing a massive fire.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev later confirmed that a fire broke out at the sea terminal in the town, adding that they are currently making every effort to prevent oil from spilling into the sea.

"To this end, the protective structure on the river before entering the sea is being strengthened, and the dam is being raised, and the used oil booms have been replaced with new ones," Kondratyev said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defenses shot down 141 Ukrainian drones over eight regions, as well as the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Separately, Oleh Kiper, the governor of Ukraine's southern Odesa region, said two multi-story residential buildings were damaged in the region's administrative center by Russian drones.

"Two people were injured, they are being provided with all necessary assistance," Kiper said, noting that damage to port infrastructure in the region was also recorded.

In a statement on US social media company X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the number of those injured rose to five, while another person was injured in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, in a drone attack.

"In the Kharkiv region, railway infrastructure was attacked, including traction substations. There was damage and railcars caught fire. Thousands of families were left without electricity due to shelling. Strikes were also carried out against the Sumy region and the Zaporizhzhia region," Zelenskyy said.

He called for further sanctions against Moscow. "If Russia does not want to move to diplomacy voluntarily, it must be forced to do so."

Separately, Ukraine's air force claimed air defenses downed 190 out of 210 drones launched by Russia overnight.

It was later claimed in another statement that 388 out of 409 Russian drones were shot down during daytime attacks from 8 am to 3.30 pm local time (0500GMT to 1230GMT).

Local authorities in Ukraine's western Ternopil region said that 10 people were injured as it "suffered one of the largest air attacks."