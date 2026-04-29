France calls on Israel to lift all obstructions to aid delivery, protect UN personnel, facilities in Gaza

France on Tuesday called on Israel to remove all barriers to humanitarian assistance in Gaza and ensure the protection of UN personnel and facilities, warning that the situation on the ground remains "catastrophic."

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting, France's UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont said the ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"France calls upon Israel to lift all obstructions to the delivery of assistance, to protect UN personnel and facilities," he said, stressing the need "to facilitate medical evacuations through the WHO."

Bonnafont noted that six months after the adoption of a UN resolution endorsing a US-backed peace plan, the situation in Gaza has seen little improvement, with the humanitarian crisis still severe.

"The ceasefire remains precarious, the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic," he said, adding that France expects "tangible improvements in the situation of the Palestinian people" in the next phase.

He said such improvements would be a first step toward reconstruction and the restoration of governance structures in Gaza, including the deployment of a national administrative committee and the return of the Palestinian Authority.

France also reiterated that the disarmament of Hamas is "of critical importance," saying the group "can have no future in Gaza or in Palestine."

Turning to the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Bonnafont warned that the situation is "alarming," condemning Israeli settlement expansion and occupier violence.

"The approval of 34 new settlements, the forced displacements and settler attacks are unacceptable," he said, describing them as part of "attempts at de facto annexation."

He added that France "reserves the right to react further" if such developments continue, while also calling on Israel to repeal legislation expanding the scope of the death penalty, which he said is discriminatory and contrary to democratic principles.

France reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, saying it remains "the only way to achieve lasting stability."

On Lebanon, the French envoy welcomed the recent ceasefire and the launch of direct talks between the Lebanese and Israeli sides, calling it a "first welcome step" toward a lasting settlement, while urging all parties to respect UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He also called for ensuring security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of broader regional risks.