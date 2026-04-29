US secretary of state, UK foreign secretary discuss Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) meets with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Wednesday and discussed the "urgent need" to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the US State Department said.

The high-level talk coincided with the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the US for a state visit marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

After two days in Washington, DC, the royal couple traveled Wednesday to New York City, where they met families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The royal couple's itinerary includes events in Virginia to celebrate the foundation of the US.

Although a temporary ceasefire had earlier halted fighting between the US and Iran, tensions in the region remain elevated, and no lasting settlement has been reached.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade passes, remains a key concern for international energy markets.