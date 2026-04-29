South Korea weighs using North Korea’s official state name

South Korea is considering whether to adopt the official state name of North Korea for domestic use, a move that has sparked debate over legal and political implications.

The Ministry of Unification said on Tuesday that whether South Korea should adopt the North's official designation is a matter requiring broad public debate, amid criticism that such usage may violate the constitution, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The issue follows Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's use of North Korea's official name at an academic forum last month, the first such instance.

South Korea currently refers to the North as "North Korea" rather than its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or "Joson" in Korean, as Seoul does not recognize its ties with North Korea as state-to-state relations under the constitution.

"It will be determined through public deliberation via various channels," an official at the ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity, the media outlet reported.

The use of North Korea's official name is contentious, with critics arguing it implies acceptance of Pyongyang's two-state policy.

North Korea uses South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

A debate was held on Wednesday over the issue at a conference titled "Naming for Peaceful Coexistence: Bukhan or Joson," hosted by the Korean Political Science Association and sponsored by the Unification Ministry, according to Korean JoongAng Daily.

Most panelists argued that using North Korea's official name would not violate South Korea's constitution, while others disagreed, citing concerns it could imply abandoning unification.



