Colombia explosives attack kills 14, police source says

At least 14 people were killed and dozens wounded in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Saturday, ⁠a police source ⁠told Reuters, in violence authorities have blamed on dissidents of the FARC guerrilla group.

The attack took place on the ⁠Pan-American Highway in the El Tunel area of Cajibio municipality, about 35 km (22 miles) from Popayan, the capital of Cauca province, according to authorities.

Cauca Governor Octavio Guzman said on X the attack was one of several criminal actions reported in the province on Saturday.

"Cauca cannot continue to face this ⁠barbarity ⁠alone. We are facing a terrorist escalation that demands immediate responses. We demand forceful, sustained and effective action from the national government in the face of the grave public order crisis we are experiencing," he added.

Presidential candidate Paloma Valencia, a member ⁠of the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party who is from Cauca, called the attack "terrorism" carried out by the dissident FARC faction, which rejected a 2016 peace deal.

"President Gustavo Petro's government cannot continue minimizing the violence or dismantling the ⁠state," ‌she ‌said. "We demand immediate action, full backing ⁠for our Armed Forces ‌and police, and concrete results."

Petro, a former rebel himself whose term as ⁠president is nearing an end, ⁠has pursued a "total peace" policy with guerrillas through ⁠negotiations and intermittent ceasefires.







