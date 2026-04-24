US secretary of state denies report that Iran could be barred from World Cup

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday denied reports that Iran could be replaced by Italy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the United States has not taken any step to bar Iranian athletes from entering the country.

"There's nothing from the US that has told them they can't come," Rubio told reporters at the White House following an ambassador-level meeting between Israel and Lebanon.

"The problem with Iran would not be their athletes, but some of the other people that they want to bring with them," Rubio said, adding that "we may not be able to let them in," referring to individuals with suspected ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Rubio also denied reports suggesting that Italy could replace Iran in the tournament.

President Donald Trump also said during the same news conference that the US "would not want to affect the athletes."

The remarks followed a Financial Times report on Wednesday that US special envoy Paolo Zampolli proposed to Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Italy take Iran's place in the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran has said it is fully prepared to participate, while FIFA has indicated that the Iranian team is expected to compete.

Italy has rejected the proposal, stressing that World Cup qualification must be earned on merit.