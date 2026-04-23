Canada not 'taking instructions' from US amid trade talks: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pictured during a meeting in his office in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP File Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed back Thursday against the notion that Canada is yielding to American pressure in trade negotiations, insisting Ottawa is approaching the talks as an equal partner.

"There's two parties in a negotiation. We're not sitting here taking notes, and taking instructions from the United States," Carney told reporters in Ottawa. Canada is "understanding their position" while identifying areas of shared benefit.

"We understand where it's in Canada's interest, in our joint interests, to be stronger together," he said. "This is a government that can do many things at one time."

Carney drew a sharp distinction between manageable trade friction and what he called outright violations. He said that a "50% tariff on steel, 50% tariff on aluminum, 25% tariff on automobiles, all the tariffs on forest products -- those are more than irritants. Those are violations."

Emphasizing that the US is Canada's "biggest trading partner by far," he also said Canada is the "second-biggest trading partner" for the US.

"There is a symbiosis between the two," he added.