US vice president accuses EU of raising energy costs, allowing uncontrolled migration

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday criticized the EU, accusing "faceless bureaucrats" of driving up energy costs and opening countries to uncontrolled migration.

"We reject the faceless bureaucrats who would drive your energy costs through the roof and open your country to millions of unvetted foreigners in the name of progress," Vance said, during his speech in Budapest, Hungary's capital.

He urged Hungarian citizens to resist outside influence and make independent political decisions ahead of Sunday's election.

"The bureaucrats in Brussels … should not be listened to. Listen to your hearts … and listen to the sovereignty of the Hungarian people," he said.

He also accused EU officials of using financial pressure on member states, saying: "I, unlike some of the leadership of Brussels, I'm not threatening you or telling you that we're going to withhold funds to which you're legally entitled."

He further accused EU officials of corruption, saying they "turn a blind eye to the corruption of Brussels," where "bureaucrats become millionaires by threatening and cajoling the sovereignty of the people across this beautiful continent."

Vance framed Hungary's policies on energy and migration as an alternative within Europe, aligning himself with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.