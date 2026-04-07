US lawmakers call for 25th Amendment to remove Trump for Iran threats

Several US lawmakers demanded the invocation of the 25th Amendment on Tuesday to remove US President Donald Trump from office as he threatens the total destruction of Iran.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," the president posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

The statement prompted New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury to argue that Trump is "threatening mass killings and war crimes," asserting that the actions are exactly why the amendment and impeachment were created.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski said the Cabinet must invoke the amendment "if there's any indication President Trump will follow through on this threat."

Congressman Robert Garcia said Trump "lost his mind" and is "out of control," urging the Cabinet to be "loyal to the constitution" and invoke the amendment.

California congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove said she was "sick to my stomach," labeling the rhetoric "pure evil" and urging Republicans to intervene.

Similarly, Rep. Ro Khanna said threatening war crimes constitutes a "blatant violation" of the Geneva Conventions and the US Constitution.

Rep. Mark Pocan echoed urgency, stating the president is "too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged" to maintain control over nuclear codes.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs said Trump "just threatened genocide," insisting that her Republican colleagues must consider all options, including impeachment, to halt his actions.

Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride described the post as a "horrifying, illegal, and genocidal threat," urging the Cabinet and Congress to "take the gun out of this madman's hands."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker described the situation as a "deranged mad man" threatening to eliminate an entire nation.

The 25th Amendment allows the US vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," at which point the vice president immediately assumes authority. US Vice President JD Vance, however, is visiting Hungary, complicating any immediate domestic political action.

The political outcry follows as regional escalations continue to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.