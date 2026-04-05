US rescues 2nd F-15 pilot hit above Iran: Trump

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the US rescued a military officer, identified as a colonel, in "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history."

Trump said on his Truth Social that the officer was trapped behind enemy lines in Iran's mountainous terrain and was being pursued by hostile forces before being safely recovered in a major military operation involving dozens of aircraft.

Noting that the officer suffered injuries, Trump said he "will be just fine."

He said the mission followed the separate rescue of another US pilot on Friday, which was not announced earlier to avoid jeopardizing the second operation.

"At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him," he said. "This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory."

He also claimed the operations were completed without any Americans killed or wounded.

Calling the missions proof of US air superiority over Iran, Trump praised the armed forces as "the best, most professional, and lethal military in the history of the World."

He said the rescues were a moment for all Americans to take pride in.





