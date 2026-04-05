At least 13 injured after suspected drunk driver plows into crowd in US

At least 13 people were injured when a suspected drunk driver plowed into a crowd at a Louisiana festival in the US.

Authorities said a driver who struck multiple pedestrians during a parade on Saturday showed signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol level of 0.137%, according to police.

Police arrested 57-year-old Todd Landry, charging him with 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring, along with impaired driving and related offenses.

Emergency crews transported 13 victims, including two by air, with some suffering serious injuries, while officials said the incident does not appear intentional.

The incident occurred during a Louisiana Lao New Year celebration marking the Buddhist New Year.





