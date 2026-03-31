US job openings down in February, hires fall to lowest since April 2020

US job openings declined in February, while hiring slowed sharply to its lowest since April 2020, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) survey data released Tuesday.

The number of job openings stood at 6.882 million, down from January's upwardly revised 7.24 million, with the job openings rate holding at 4.2%.

Hires also fell 498,000 during the month to 4.8 million, pushing the hires rate down to 3.1%, the lowest since April 2020. Hiring declines were led by accommodation and food services, as well as construction.

Total separations saw little change at 5 million, while those leaving held steady at 3 million and layoffs and discharges remained unchanged at 1.7 million.

Among sectors, job openings fell in accommodation and food services and in mining and logging, while layoffs and discharges increased in retail trade.

The number of separations and quits also declined in the federal government.



