US Army suspends aircrew who flew helicopters near musician Kid Rock’s home

The US Army suspended the aircrew that flew military helicopters Saturday near the residence of musician Kid Rock, media reports said Tuesday, citing an official.

"This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," Robert Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, wrote on US social media company X.

His videos, showing him saluting and applauding as an Army AH-64 Apache hovering just beyond the pool area of his Whites Creek mansion, went viral.

The two crew members also appeared to respond with hand gestures acknowledging the salute. In a separate video, a second Apache can be seen ascending in the background.

The Army said Monday it launched an investigation into the incident.

A 101st Airborne Division spokesperson said Monday the Army is aware of a video circulating online that appears to show AH‑64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area of Tennessee.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," said Maj. Montrell Russell.

He added that an administrative review is underway. "Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found."



