US police probe shooting of DC officer in car 'ambush'

Police in the US capital are searching for two suspects after gunmen ambushed an unmarked police car and shot a veteran officer, authorities said Monday.

The US Park Police officers were taking part in an investigation in southeast Washington when their vehicle was "ambushed by at least two gunmen" and "an officer was struck," Chief of US Park Police Scott Brecht told reporters late Monday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was supporting the investigation.

The officer managed to continue driving and pull over, where he received first aid and was airlifted to a hospital, Brecht said.

Brecht said the officer's injuries were not life-threatening. He described the officer as a veteran of the force but provided no additional details.

Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Jeff Carroll said the officer was believed to have been shot in the upper body and noted there was "no indication" police returned fire.

Police are seeking two suspects and have urged members of the public who may have recorded video of the shooting to come forward.