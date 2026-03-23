US sets April 9 as potential date to end Iran war: Israeli media

The US has set April 9 as a potential date to end the ongoing war on Iran, amid expectations of upcoming talks between the two sides, Israeli media reported Monday.

"Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," said the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official.

"Talks between Iran and the United States are expected to take place later this week in Pakistan," the source said, noting that Washington has not briefed Israel on the details of its contacts with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

According to the newspaper, Israel estimates that the US is already conducting indirect negotiations with Qalibaf, following remarks by US President Donald Trump about contacts with Iran aimed at ending the war.

Qalibaf, however, said Monday that no negotiations have taken place with the US, dismissing reports of negotiations as "fake news" aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.

Trump, on Monday, said he has ordered a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran over the past two days.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.