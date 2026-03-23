Trump warns Iran has 'one more opportunity' to end threats to America, US allies

President Donald Trump on Monday warned Tehran that it has "one more opportunity" to end the fighting and reach a nuclear deal.

Saying that the US has "eliminated everything there is to eliminate" in Iran, Trump said at an event in the Southern US state of Tennessee: "We're systematically dismantling the regime's ability to threaten America. They're not threatening us anymore."

"We've had very good discussions, very, very good discussions," he said about reported talks between the US and Iran, claiming that Tehran warns to settle and "we're going to get it done."

Tehran has denied that talks are taking place.

Trump warned that now Iran has "one more opportunity to end its threats to America and our allies, and we hope they take it."

Once a deal is reached, Trump said that both the US and the entire world "will soon be much safer and will be a much more secure planet."





