Unauthorized drones detected over US base hosting B-52 bombers

Multiple unauthorized drones were detected over a US Air Force base in Louisiana that houses nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, media reports said on Friday.

Barksdale Air Force Base said the drones were observed operating in its airspace during the week of March 9, according to Fox News.

"Barksdale Air Force Base detected multiple unauthorized drones operating in our airspace," the media outlet quoted the spokesperson as saying.

"Flying a drone over a military installation is not only a safety issue, it is a criminal offense under federal law," it added.

Officials said they are working with federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the incidents.

"The security of our installation and the safety of our people are top priorities," the spokesperson said.

The base, located east of Shreveport, spans about 22,000 acres and has a population of around 15,000.

The sightings occurred amid heightened security at US Air Force bases as the war in Iran continues.

A shelter-in-place order was issued on March 9 but was lifted shortly after, while drone activity continued throughout the week.

Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense, said the activity appeared deliberate.

"It looked like this was deliberate and intentional to see just how they would react," he said.

"Seeing this probe on a base in the United States is very troubling," he added.





