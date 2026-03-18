US' MacDill Air Force Base in state of Florida activates 'shelter in place' over reported threat

A sign for MacDill Air Force Base is displayed on a concrete wall near the main gate along South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, Florida, U.S. March 18, 2026. (REUTERS)

MacDill Air Force Base in the US state of Florida, home to US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Mideast and parts of Asia, on Wednesday activated a "shelter in place" order following a reported threat to the installation.

"Shelter in place is currently in effect at MacDill Air Force Base. A threat was made against MacDill Air Force Base," the base said on Facebook.

"We take all threats seriously and are taking appropriate measures to prioritize the safety and security of our installation."

"As a matter of policy," it did not share what security measures have been taken.