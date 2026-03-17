Trump says 'NATO is making a very foolish mistake' by not joining Iran war

US President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at NATO allies for not contributing to the Iran war, claiming the alliance is "making a very foolish mistake."

At a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House, Trump said he was "surprised" by NATO's stance, even though they agreed that a war with Iran was "a very important thing to do."

"So I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake," he said, adding that "this was a great test, because we don't need them, but they should have been there."

Asked about any repercussions to NATO, he responded "no," but said that "it's not good for a partnership."

He argued that "everybody in the whole world should be very thankful" for the US war on Iran and reiterated his disappointment with NATO and "a couple of other countries," without identifying which ones.