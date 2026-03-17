Trump ‘disappointed’ with UK premier for lack of support for Iran war

United States President Donald Trump (R) and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer (L) hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 27, 2025. (AA File Photo)

US President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not supporting his war against Iran, calling it "a big mistake."

Asked if his opinion changed about Starmer, Trump told reporters at the White House, "Well, he hasn't been supportive. And I think it's a big mistake. You know, they make a lot of money on trade with the United States."

"I was disappointed, because Keir was willing to send two aircraft carriers after we won," said Trump, adding that he told the premier to send "a couple of mine sweepers. We don't need your aircraft carriers."

"Unfortunately, Keir is not Winston Churchill," he added.

Trump criticized Starmer's immigration and energy policies as a "disaster."

"You've allowed millions and millions and millions of people to come into your country, that shouldn't be there. And by the way, that's all over Europe," he added.