The US on Wednesday confirmed the identity of an Army Reserve soldier killed in a drone attack in Kuwait earlier this month, as the number of American service members who have died since the start of US-Israeli war on Iran rose to eight.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, was killed March 1 when an unmanned aircraft struck a tactical operations center in Port Shuaiba, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Marzan had been previously listed as believed to be deceased before his identity was confirmed by the medical examiner, it said.

The statement added that the circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday that 140 US service members have been injured since the start of the war with Iran, and that most have returned to duty while eight remain severely wounded and receiving advanced medical care.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28 and to date have killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and locations hosting US military assets across the region, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.