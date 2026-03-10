White House denies tanker escorted through Strait of Hormuz by US Navy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The White House denied a claim posted to a senior Trump administration official's social media account Tuesday that the US Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

"I can confirm that the US Navy has not escorted a tanker or a vessel at this time, though, of course, that's an option the President has said he will absolutely utilize if and when necessary at the appropriate time," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Asked about the post to Energy Secretary Chris Wright's account, Leavitt deferred to the Energy Department for an explanation. The agency did not respond to a request for comment on why the post was made, or why it was deleted.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of energy market concerns since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced its closure amid US-Israeli attacks against Iran that began Feb. 28.

Prior to the war, around 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strategic waterway daily. Its disruption has pushed up oil prices.

US authorities have implemented political risk insurance for tankers operating in the Persian Gulf and have indicated that the US Navy could escort shipments if necessary, though no such escorts had been confirmed.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it will be hit 20 times harder if it does anything to stop the flow of oil. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the following day that the US will look at "a range of options" if it is tasked with escorting ships through the strait.

Leavitt confirmed that the Pentagon is "drawing up additional options following the president's directive to continue keeping the Strait of Hormuz open."

"I will not broadcast what those options look like, but just know the president is not afraid to use them. Rest assured to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term," she said.

Trump pledged Monday that the strait is going to remain "safe."

"We're putting up risk insurance. We'll perhaps go alongside of them for protection," he said.