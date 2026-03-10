140 US service members wounded since attacks on Iran began, 8 severely injured: Pentagon

A total of 140 US service members have been wounded since the start of American and Israeli attacks on Iran, with eight severely injured, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Parnell said the vast majority of the injuries are minor and 108 service members have already returned to duty.

The eight severely injured were receiving "the highest level of medical care," he added.

The figures come on top of the eight service members killed since the campaign began. Trump has repeatedly acknowledged that casualties were expected, saying that the conflict would ultimately be "a great deal for the world."

The escalation in the Middle East flared since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,200 victims to date, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.