GERMANYS MERZ VOICES CONCERN OVER RISING ENERGY PRICES AMID IRAN WAR

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concern Monday over rising energy prices driven by the war in Iran, saying the government is examining possible measures to address the problem.

"We are concerned about the development of energy prices," Merz told reporters in Berlin after a meeting with leaders of his conservative CDU party. "We know that this could potentially have repercussion for the German economy," he said.

Merz did not directly answer questions about whether the government might consider cutting fuel taxes, but said the Economy Ministry and the country's competition authority, the Bundeskartellamt, are tracking developments in energy prices.

"We are doing everything we can to increase our independence in energy policy and, in the long term, to lower energy prices through improved supply. But this is a task that cannot be accomplished in just a few days." he said.