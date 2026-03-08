Trump, Starmer discuss military cooperation amid tensions over Iran strikes

United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer (AA File Photo)

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke Sunday about military cooperation between their countries, including the use of British Royal Air Force bases to support the "collective self-defence of partners in the region."

Starmer also expressed condolences over the deaths of six US service members, his office said in a statement.

"They looked forward to speaking again soon," the statement added.

The White House did not immediately release a statement about the call.

The conversation came amid a growing public dispute between the two leaders. Trump had criticized Starmer for initially refusing to support US-led strikes on Iran, suggesting Britain's later involvement was unnecessary.

"We don't need people that join wars after we've already won," Trump said.

Downing Street later approved limited use of British airbases for defensive operations, and Royal Air Force jets have been deployed to intercept Iranian missiles and drones targeting regional allies.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Sunday that Britain would not "outsource" its foreign policy decisions, pushing back against Trump's criticism.

The joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched last Saturday, have entered their ninth day and have reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that host US military assets.