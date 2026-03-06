US House blocks Iran war powers resolution

Fog hangs over the U.S. Capitol on March 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday against a bill aimed at blocking future military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

Lawmakers voted 212-219.

The bipartisan war powers resolution, introduced by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, would require President Donald Trump to seek authorization from Congress before using military force against Iran.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials.

Six US service members have also been killed and several others seriously wounded.

Iran has retaliated by targeting Israel and regional countries which host US bases.