 Contact Us
News Americas US House blocks Iran war powers resolution

US House blocks Iran war powers resolution

The US House of Representatives rejected an effort on Thursday to stop ⁠President Donald Trump's air war on Iran and ⁠require that any hostilities against Iran be authorized by Congress, backing the Republican president's military campaign on the sixth day of the expanding conflict.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published March 06,2026
Subscribe
US HOUSE BLOCKS IRAN WAR POWERS RESOLUTION
Fog hangs over the U.S. Capitol on March 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday against a bill aimed at blocking future military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

Lawmakers voted 212-219.

The bipartisan war powers resolution, introduced by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, would require President Donald Trump to seek authorization from Congress before using military force against Iran.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials.

Six US service members have also been killed and several others seriously wounded.

Iran has retaliated by targeting Israel and regional countries which host US bases.