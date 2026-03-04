Trump to meet defense executives amid concerns over weapons stockpiles: Reports

US President Donald Trump is set to meet with top defense industry executives Friday to discuss accelerating weapons production.

The meeting comes as concerns mount over the sustainability of US munitions stocks amid the ongoing US-Israel attacks on Iran, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported.

Neither outlet provided details on which executives had been invited.

The meeting comes as Trump has sought to project confidence in US military capacity, telling Politico that defense manufacturers were already operating under emergency authorities to speed up production and claimed there was a "virtually unlimited supply" of US munitions.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that confidence, dismissing reports of shortages and saying the US now had "a nearly unlimited stockpile" of precision gravity bombs.

The reassurances came after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly warned, following a closed-door congressional briefing, that the US did "not have an unlimited supply" of interceptors, describing Iran's drone production capacity as a logistical "math problem."

The ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched Saturday, have killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Six US service members have been killed since operations began as part of Iran's retaliatory strikes.