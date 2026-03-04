More than 17,500 Americans have returned to US from Middle East since Feb. 28: State Department

More than 17,500 American citizens have returned to the US from the Middle East since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, the State Department said Wednesday.

Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said over 8,500 Americans returned Tuesday, while many others have departed the region for Europe and Asia or remain in transit.

Johnson said the State Department's 24/7 task force has assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad by providing security guidance and travel support.

Americans in the region who need assistance can contact the State Department, it said.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale attack Saturday on Iran, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries.