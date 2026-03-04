Ground troops ‘not part of the plan’ in Iran operation: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The White House said Wednesday that deploying US troops to Iran is not currently part of the Trump administration's military strategy, while leaving open the possibility that options could change.

"Well, they're not part of the plan for this operation at this time," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Her remarks came amid US-Israel strikes against Iran, which began Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top security officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries. Six US service members have been killed and several others injured.