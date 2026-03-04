Canada calls rising escalation in Middle East result of 'failure of the international order'

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday described the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East as "another example of the failure of the international order."

"Canada has long seen Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the Middle East," he said, arguing that Iran and "its proxies have murdered hundreds, including Canadian civilians, and caused untold suffering for millions of people in the Middle East and beyond."

"We support efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security," he said, noting that "Canada is taking the world as it is, not passively waiting for a world we wish to be."

"We do, however, take this position with regret, because the current conflict is another example of the failure of the international order," he added.

Despite the lengthy efforts of UN Security Council resolutions and the International Atomic Energy Agency's work, along with diplomatic engagements, Carney claimed that "Iran's nuclear threat remains."

"Now the United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting allies, including Canada," he said, reminding that "international law binds all belligerents."

He further condemned "the strikes carried out by Iran on civilians and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East."

"We implore all parties, including the United States and Israel, to respect the rules of international engagement," he added.

Carney also called for de-escalation and noted the need for a commitment to political and diplomatic engagement "to avoid a wider and deeper conflict."

"Innocent civilians must be protected, and all parties must commit to finding enduring agreements to end both nuclear proliferation and terrorist extremism," he said.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.