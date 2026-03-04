Tehran holds 3-day funeral for Iran’s Khamenei after US-Israel strikes

A three-day funeral will be held in Tehran for Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed in US-Israel attacks, according to Mohsin Mahmudi, head of the Islamic Propagation Council. The ceremony will begin tonight at Imam Khomeini Mosque.

The US and Israel launched military attacks on Iran on February 28 amid ongoing negotiations. Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries hosting US bases, including Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain. The attacks killed Khamenei and multiple senior officials. The Iranian Red Crescent reported 787 deaths in total.