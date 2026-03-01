Top US diplomat cancels trip to Israel after Iran attack: State Department

The US State Department said Saturday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will no longer travel to Israel after attacks on Iran by Washington and Tel Aviv.

"Due to current circumstances, Secretary Rubio will no longer travel to Israel on March 2," Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, wrote on US social media company X.

On Friday, the department said Rubio will travel to Israel on March 2-3 to discuss "a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza."

Israel and the US launched a military operation against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime."

The strikes came after the latest round of US-Iran nuclear talks concluded in Geneva on Thursday, where both sides had described the atmosphere as serious and constructive under Omani mediation.

Last June, the US had struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.