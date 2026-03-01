Explosions heard at Erbil airport in Iraq amid reports of Iranian strike

Explosions were heard at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Sunday evening, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The correspondent said air defense systems at the airport carried out intensive interception attempts, with a fire breaking out following the blasts in the area.

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that an American military base in Erbil was targeted with several drones and missiles.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

