US offers up to $10 million for information leading to arrest of Sinaloa Cartel bosses in Mexico

The US Department of State announced Thursday that it is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests or convictions of two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

The reward offers, issued through the department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs under the Narcotics Rewards Program, target Rene Arzate-Garcia, also known as "La Rana," and his brother Alfonso Arzate-Garcia, known as "Aquiles."

Authorities allege the brothers have controlled the cartel's Tijuana Plaza for more than 15 years.

Last year, the Trump Administration designated the Sinaloa Cartel as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).





