Cuba says it coordinated with US after alleged terror infiltration attempt

Cuban authorities have been in contact with US officials following an alleged terrorist infiltration attempt involving a vessel that departed from US territory, according to a senior diplomat.

Speaking in Havana on Thursday, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said authorities intercepted a Florida-registered boat carrying 10 people allegedly attempting to enter Cuba for terrorist purposes.

"From the outset, and having detected that the vessel came from US territory, Cuban authorities have maintained communication about this terrorist attempt with their US counterparts, including the State Department and the Coast Guard," he said.

An investigation is ongoing, with Cuba seeking to exchange information with Washington, which has shown a willingness to cooperate, he added.

Authorities said weapons seized aboard the vessel included assault rifles, pistols, Molotov cocktails, night-vision devices, ammunition and communications equipment, though details remain preliminary.

Fernandez de Cossio said Cuba has previously shared intelligence with the US on suspected perpetrators under UN Security Council Resolution 1373, reaffirming Cuba's "absolute and categorical commitment against all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism."

Havana said Wednesday that it intercepted a vessel carrying 10 armed individuals who opened fire on border guards, killing four and wounding six. It described the incident as a "foiled armed infiltration."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was independently investigating the incident, stressing that US authorities would verify the details provided by Havana on their own.





