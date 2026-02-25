Trump demands deportation of 2 female Muslim members of Congress

US President Donald Trump demanded the rapid deportation of two female Muslim members of Congress on Wednesday after Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar tried to shout him down during his State of the Union address.

"When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible," Trump wrote in a lengthy social media screed on his Truth Social platform.

While Omar was born in Somalia, she has been a US citizen for nearly three decades. Tlaib, meanwhile, is a Palestinian American native of Detroit, Michigan, meaning she has been a citizen her entire life. Neither would be eligible to be sent to their ancestral countries.

Both women repeatedly shouted at Trump on Tuesday evening as he addressed a joint session of Congress, rebuking him for the deaths of Americans at the hands of his immigration officers.

"You have killed Americans!" the lawmakers yelled shortly before they exited the House chamber.

"Can't take two Muslimas talking back and correcting him so now he is crashing out. #PresidentMajnoon," Tlaib wrote in response on US social media company X. Her hashtag used an Arabic word meaning "mad" king.

Trump further roped in two-time Academy Award winner Robert de Niro, a vocal critic of the president in his social media attack, saying the actor is "another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying."

"When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O'Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn't saying much," he wrote.

De Niro participated in a MS Now podcast published Monday in which he said the president "is the enemy of this country, let's not kid ourselves."

"He will never leave. We have to make him leave. You see, he jokes now about nationalizing the elections — he's not joking. We've seen enough already. And everybody's worried about it, but he means it," he said.





