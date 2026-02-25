Mexican president says she talked to Trump after operation against drug cartel

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that she spoke with her US counterpart, Donald Trump, after an operation against a drug cartel.

Sheinbaum told reporters the call took place Monday, one day after a military operation that resulted in the death of the leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

"It was an eight-minute call to ask me what's happening in Mexico, how things are ... it was a short call to see how things were in Mexico," she said.

The White House confirmed Sunday that the US provided intelligence support to the Mexican government during the major operation.





