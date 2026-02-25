Canada urges citizens in western Mexico to stay indoors as flights resume

Canada on Tuesday urged its citizens in western Mexico to remain indoors until their departure as flights gradually resume at Puerto Vallarta International Airport, following days of cartel-related violence.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the airport had reopened to domestic traffic and that most Canadian airlines were expected to resume flights later in the day.

"Canadians should monitor airline communications for updates on their flights," Anand posted via US social media company X, noting that about 55,000 Canadians have registered with Ottawa as being in Mexico.

While the situation is stabilizing, Anand said some shelter-in-place orders remain in effect, including in Jalisco state, and urged Canadians in affected areas to follow the guidance of local authorities.

"Travel only when it is safe to do so and go to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight," she said, adding that travelers should allow extra time to reach the airport and plan to arrive early.

Anand said Canadian officials remain in close contact with airlines and Mexican authorities to ensure flights resume safely and that further updates would be provided.

The advisory follows a wave of violence triggered by reports that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed by Mexican security forces in the town of Tapalpa, roughly 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) southeast of Puerto Vallarta.

Mexican authorities said road blockades, arson attacks and clashes with security forces were reported across several states, with dozens of suspected cartel members killed and scores arrested. Security forces also suffered casualties.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has said the situation is now under control and that no further acts of violence have been reported.





