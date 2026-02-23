US provided intelligence to Mexico in operation that killed cartel leader 'El Mencho': White House

The US provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in a major operation that resulted in the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the White House confirmed Sunday.

"The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on the US social media company X's platform.

Leavitt said 'El Mencho' was a "top target" for both Mexico and the US as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into the United States.

She noted that President Donald Trump designated the CJNG as a foreign terrorist organization last year.

"In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested," she said.

She also commended the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of the operation.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, previously ambassador to Mexico, welcomed the operation, saying it was a "great development" for Mexico, the US, as well as the rest of Latin America.

The killing triggered an immediate and widespread violent response, with road blockades, burning vehicles and armed clashes reported across multiple states where the CJNG operates, including Tamaulipas, Michoacan and Nayarit.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for calm after the operation, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions.

"There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm," Sheinbaum said.















