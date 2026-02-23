Report: Trump weighing limited strike on Iran, broader action if talks fail

President Donald Trump is considering an initial targeted military strike against Iran and could pursue broader action aimed at toppling the country's leadership if diplomatic efforts fail, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing US officials familiar with internal deliberations.

According to the newspaper, Trump has told advisers he would contemplate wider military action in the coming months if negotiations and any limited strike do not persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.

US and Iranian negotiators are scheduled to meet Thursday in Geneva in what officials described as last-ditch talks to avert military conflict. The negotiations, mediated by Oman, follow earlier rounds held Feb. 6 in Muscat and Feb. 17 in Geneva. A third round is set for Feb. 26 in the Swiss city.

The report said Trump has been leaning toward launching a targeted strike in the coming days to signal to Iranian leaders that they must give up the capability to produce a nuclear weapon. Potential targets under consideration include the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, nuclear facilities and elements of the country's ballistic missile infrastructure.

Officials cited by the newspaper said Trump indicated that if such measures fail, he would consider a larger-scale military operation later this year aimed at removing Iran's leadership.

The report said some administration officials question whether that objective could be achieved through airstrikes alone. Earlier options involving special operations forces conducting raids on hardened nuclear and missile facilities have reportedly been set aside because of operational risks.

The NYT said the White House declined to comment directly on the president's deliberations. "The media may continue to speculate on the President's thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do," spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement quoted by the newspaper.

Officials from both sides are also discussing a proposal that could avert escalation, the report said. The initiative would allow Iran to maintain a highly limited uranium enrichment program for medical research and treatment. It remains unclear whether Washington or Tehran would accept such an arrangement.

Publicly, Trump has said any agreement must result in "zero enrichment" of nuclear material by Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran will not relinquish what it considers its right under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to produce nuclear fuel.

The talks come amid a US military buildup in the region. Open-source tracking data show two aircraft carrier groups, along with fighter jets, bombers and refueling aircraft, deployed within range of Iran.

Discussions about potential strikes were held in the White House Situation Room last week and included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, according to media reports.

Negotiations have reportedly focused on Iran's uranium enrichment levels and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.