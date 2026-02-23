Mexican president urges calm after killing of 'El Mencho,’ says there is ‘absolute coordination’ with states

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Sunday that there is "absolute coordination" with all state governments following the killing of New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

"There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm," Sheinbaum said on the US social media company X's platform, adding that "activities are proceeding normally throughout most of the country."

Sheinbaum acknowledged the unrest triggered by the operation, noting that the Defense Ministry had reported on the "various blockades and other reactions" that followed the operation by federal forces.

"We work every day for peace, security, justice, and the well-being of Mexico," she said.

Mexico's Defense Ministry said that Special Forces carried out the operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, a known CJNG stronghold, with the aim of apprehending Oseguera.

"During this operation, Mexican military personnel were attacked, and in defense of their physical integrity, they repelled the aggression. This resulted in four members of the 'CJNG' criminal group dying at the scene and three others being severely wounded, who lost their lives during their airlift to Mexico City," the ministry said.

"Among the latter is Ruben "N" (alias Mencho); however, the corresponding authorities will be in charge of the forensic activities to confirm his identification."

The ministry added that two other cartel members were arrested and armored vehicles and various weapons were seized, including rocket launchers capable of shooting down aircraft.

The killing of "El Mencho" sparked a violent backlash across several states, with road blockades, burning vehicles and armed clashes reported in several states.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro issued a red alert and cancelled in-person classes at schools Monday.