Dozens dead since killing of Mexican cartel boss 'El Mencho'

At least 74 people have died in Mexico, including 25 National Guard officers, in the operation that killed cartel boss "El Mencho" and the subsequent violence, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said on Monday.



On Sunday, soldiers attempted to arrest the drug boss, whose full name was Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, in the western state of Jalisco. Oseguera was injured and died while being flown to Mexico City.



The operation triggered a violent reaction from the cartel.



Suspected members of the criminal syndicate then set fire to cars in several states and blocked numerous roads. They also attacked banks, petrol stations and shops.









