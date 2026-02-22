US ready to hold another round of talks with Iran on Friday if nuclear proposal received within 48 hours: Report

Washington is ready to hold another round of negotiations with Tehran in Geneva on Friday only if Iran provides a detailed nuclear proposal within the next two days, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.

The official indicated that a concrete Iranian submission could pave the way for "detailed negotiations" toward a nuclear agreement, with the possibility of an interim deal also on the table before any comprehensive agreement is reached.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told American news channel MS Now on Friday that a proposal was nearly ready and would be handed over to the US side once senior Iranian leadership gives the green light.

Senior US officials warned that the ongoing diplomatic effort may represent the final window before Washington authorizes a large-scale joint military operation with Israel, one potentially targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei directly, according to Axios.

MILITARY BACKDROP



The warnings come amid a US military buildup in the Middle East, where the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and more fighter jets have already arrived, with the USS Gerald R. Ford on its way.

Earlier this month, talks resumed in Muscat with Omani mediation, followed by a second round in Geneva last Tuesday. US Vice President JD Vance described the Geneva meeting as "productive only in some ways," highlighting Tehran's refusal to engage on certain of US President Donald Trump's "red lines," while Araghchi noted a "more constructive" tone.

Trump on Thursday set a 10- to 15-day window for negotiations to yield fruit before military options come into play, reiterating the threats on Friday that he was also considering a more limited strike to pressure Iran into reaching a serious agreement.