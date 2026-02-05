US, Argentina reach deal on critical minerals

 Contact Us
The U.S. and Argentina have signed a framework agreement to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals, reinforcing their strategic partnership. Buenos Aires says the deal will help build a secure supply chain while boosting economic and productive growth.

Published February 05,2026
The US and Argentina have reached a deal on critical minerals, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The two countries signed a framework instrument for strengthening the supply of critical minerals in mining and processing, the ministry said in a statement.

The US and Argentia "reaffirm their strategic partnership and their commitment to developing a secure, resilient and competitive supply chain," it added.

The ministry said the instrument represents an opportunity for economic and productive growth for Argentia.