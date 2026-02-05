Trump endorses Japanese prime minister ahead of Sunday election

US President Donald Trump (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrive on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he endorsed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of Sunday's legislative election.

"Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing and, therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump praised Takaichi, who took office last October, of being "a strong, powerful, and wise" leader.

"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Takaichi to the White House on March 19th," he added.

Endorsing candidates in foreign elections was once seen as taboo in US politics, but Trump has taken pride in blazing his own trail instead of obeying traditional norms.